Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock progress in Test rankings

England's Mark Wood and South Africa's Quinton de Kock have made notable gains in the latest ICC Test player rankings released on Saturday after the conclusion of the Johannesburg Test, which England won by 191 runs to take the series 3-1.

  ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  Updated: 01-02-2020 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 14:32 IST
Quinton de Kock (L) and Mark Wood (R). Image Credit: ANI

England's Mark Wood and South Africa's Quinton de Kock have made notable gains in the latest ICC Test player rankings released on Saturday after the conclusion of the Johannesburg Test, which England won by 191 runs to take the series 3-1. Wood, who was adjudged player of the match at Wanderers, has moved up 19 places to 38th spot among the bowlers after his haul of nine for 100. He has also progressed to 142nd from 151st among batsmen after scores of 35 not out and 18 in his 15th Test.

England batsmen Ollie Pope moved up six places to 55th and Dom Sibley gained up nine places to 67th and are among others to advance in the latest update, which also takes into account the drawn Harare Test featuring Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Ben Stokes has gained two slots to reach 27th among bowlers. For South Africa, Quinton de Kock has moved back towards the top 10 for batsmen after scores of 76 and 39, advancing two places to reach the 11th spot. His teammate Anrich Nortje has gained 20 places to reach the 53rd position among bowlers.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Vernon Philander has retired as the fifth-ranked all-rounder and 11th among bowlers after a decade-long career that saw him topping both these lists. He spent 11 Tests as the top-ranked Test bowler between December 2013 and February 2014. He took over Dale Steyn after taking four for 61 and three for 68 against India at Johannesburg in December 2013. That performance took him to 912 points, which is the joint-seventh best of all time, and the best ever for South Africa.

In Harare, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza's player of the match performance has helped him to advance in the rankings. His eight wickets, which included a seven-wicket haul in the first innings, have lifted him 21 places to 51st among bowlers. Knocks of 72 and 34 see him progress to 57th among batsmen while Brendan Taylor has moved up to 22nd and Sean Williams to 61st. Kusal Mendis's fighting 116 has taken him to the 23rd position from the 26th spot before the match. (ANI)

