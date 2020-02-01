Tennis-Kenin beats Muguruza to win Australian Open

American Sofia Kenin beat Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-2 6-2 to win the Australian Open title on Saturday.

The 14th seed Kenin captured the decisive break in the sixth game of the final set and sealed her first grand slam title when Muguruza double-faulted.

