Anubhav, Anjali start favourites among Indians in Kolkata Marathon

Elite Indian runners Anubhav Karmakar and Anjali Saraogi will be aiming to underline their supremacy at the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon here on Sunday. Bengaluru's 31-year-old Anubhav will be competing in the full marathon and he will hope to add another title to his kitty in a strong field of more than 12,000 runners.

Local favourite and two-time defending champion Anjali will be the cynosure of all eyes in the women's category among Indians. Anjali, who is India's fastest female runner in 100k category and has participated in several international events, will be hoping to register a rare three-peat at the Kolkata Full Marathon.

In the half-marathon, it will be a two-way fight between Deepak Bandbe and Shiva Hang, while in the women's category Preeti Rai is the strong favourite.

