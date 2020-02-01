Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Stormers blow Hurricanes away but lose Kolisi to injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 20:54 IST
Rugby-Stormers blow Hurricanes away but lose Kolisi to injury

South Africa’s Stormers got their Super Rugby season off to an impressive start with a 27-0 bonus-point victory over the Wellington Hurricanes at Newlands, but will be sweating over the fitness of Siya Kolisi who was forced off in the first half.

The Springbok World Cup-winning captain was hit by a late tackle from Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli and appeared to injure his knee, limping out of the contest. Kolisi was touch-and-go for the World Cup in Japan last year with a knee problem, and it will be of major concern that he lasted only 26 minutes at the start of the new campaign.

The Stormers were already 12-0 up by the time he departed, wing Sergeal Petersen crossing the line before Bok prop Steven Kitshoff barged his way over for a second. Another World Cup winner, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, added a third before halftime as he scooped up a loose ball to race clear for a dominant home side.

Flyhalf Damian Willemse ran the length of the pitch after an intercept to score a late fourth try. The Hurricanes made too many unforced errors in what was a forgettable performance from the New Zealand side, who tried to play a physical game that was not matched by skill.

They lost centre Billy Proctor and flank Vaea Fifita to yellow cards, while Riccitelli was also fortunate to escape sanction for his late hit on Kolisi. The Hurricanes travel to Argentina to face last season’s beaten finalists, the Jaguares, next Saturday.

The Stormers handed a debut to former Wales and British & Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts. They host the Bulls in their next outing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Germany calls for calm as evacuees return from China's Wuhan

More than 100 Germans and family members landed in Frankfurt on Saturday after being evacuated from the Chinese city Wuhan for checks for the fast-spreading coronavirus and two weeks quarantine, prompting the health minister to call for cal...

Sehwag questions Pant's exclusion from playing XI in NZ T20I series

Former opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday questioned the Indian teams decision to bench Rishabh Pant during the ongoing T20 International series in New Zealand and wondered if skipper Virat Kohli was properly communicating with the youngste...

Karnataka cabinet expansion: denial of berth will send wrong

Amid rumours that the Karnataka cabinet expansion is likely to take place on Monday, BJP MLA from Athani Mahesh Kumathalli has said denial of a ministerial post to him will send a wrong message. A day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa m...

Army jawan, wife killed in road accident in Himachal's Kangra

An Army jawan and his wife were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district, police said on Saturday. Anil Kumar 42 and his wife Suman 41 of Bai Indoria village were on their way to Murtha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020