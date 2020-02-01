Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mustafizur Rahman dropped as Bangladesh announce squad for first Test against Pakistan

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the squad for the first Test against Pakistan, scheduled to commence on February 7.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 21:18 IST
Mustafizur Rahman dropped as Bangladesh announce squad for first Test against Pakistan
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Image Credit: ANI

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the squad for the first Test against Pakistan, scheduled to commence on February 7. The notable absentee from the squad was pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Ahead of the Test series, Pakistan have defeated Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series by 2-0 as the third game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Bangladesh squad: Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Md Mithun, Litton Kumer Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Germany calls for calm as evacuees return from China's Wuhan

More than 100 Germans and family members landed in Frankfurt on Saturday after being evacuated from the Chinese city Wuhan for checks for the fast-spreading coronavirus and two weeks quarantine, prompting the health minister to call for cal...

Sehwag questions Pant's exclusion from playing XI in NZ T20I series

Former opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday questioned the Indian teams decision to bench Rishabh Pant during the ongoing T20 International series in New Zealand and wondered if skipper Virat Kohli was properly communicating with the youngste...

Karnataka cabinet expansion: denial of berth will send wrong

Amid rumours that the Karnataka cabinet expansion is likely to take place on Monday, BJP MLA from Athani Mahesh Kumathalli has said denial of a ministerial post to him will send a wrong message. A day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa m...

Army jawan, wife killed in road accident in Himachal's Kangra

An Army jawan and his wife were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district, police said on Saturday. Anil Kumar 42 and his wife Suman 41 of Bai Indoria village were on their way to Murtha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020