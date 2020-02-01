Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakshya Sen shines as Chennai Superstarz beat Awadhe Warriors to seal semifinal spot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 22:37 IST
Lakshya Sen shines as Chennai Superstarz beat Awadhe Warriors to seal semifinal spot
The Indonesian, who is yet to lose this season, grabbed his fourth win on the trot as he demolished Wong Wing Ki Vincent 15-10, 15-8. Image Credit: Twitter (@lakshya_sen)

Chennai Superstarz notched up a thrilling 4-3 win over Awadhe Warriors to seal their semi-final spot at the fifth Premier Badminton League here on Saturday. The enthralling tie went down to the wire and was decided only in the fifth rubber when Chennai's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and his mixed doubles partner Jessica Pugh beat Awadhe's Christinna Pedersen and Ko Sung Hyun 15-11 13-15 15-14 at the GMC Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium here.

Earlier, World No. 32 Lakshya Sen bounced back to winning ways as he beat Subhankar Dey of the Awadhe Warriors 15-7 15-8 in the first match. This was the former Asian Junior champion's fourth win in five appearances. Sen's win was complimented by the 2014 World Championships bronze medallist Tommy Sugiarto who showed the same confidence and conviction in an effortless Trump win for the Superstarz.

The Indonesian, who is yet to lose this season, grabbed his fourth win on the trot as he demolished Wong Wing Ki Vincent 15-10, 15-8. While Chennai emerged victorious in the two men's singles rubbers, Awadhe Warriors had the upper hand in women's singles and men's doubles in an absorbing encounter.

World No. 14 Beiwen Zhang used her experience against rising star Gayatri Gopichand of the Chennai team to post a 15-10, 15-5 win. The men's doubles match then turned out to be an engrossing affair as Dhruv Kapila and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of Chennai edged the Awadhe Trump pair of Ko Sung Hyun and Ivan Sozonov in the initial stages of the match.

But the undeterred Warriors veterans made a stunning comeback in the next two games to claim a 12-15, 15-11, 15-10 win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Bucks look to start new win streak vs. Suns

Two superstars who were unhappy with the All-Star selections this week go head-to-head on Super Bowl Sunday when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in an afternoon affair. Both teams are coming off a loss, perhaps the result of havin...

Time really flies: Bipasha Basu shares poster as 'Raaz' completes 18 years

Bipasha Basu shared a nostalgic Raaz poster on Saturday as the film completed 18 years since its initial release. The film featured Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea in leading roles.Bipasha took to her Instagram and wrote along with the special ...

Sara, Kartik comes up with 'Do It With A Twist' challenge

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal, has come up with a fun new challenge on Saturday - Do It With A Twist. The chirpy beauty of Bollywood introduced the new challenge to her ...

UPDATE 2-Eritrea blasts U.S. visa ban, Nigeria creates committee to address issues

Eritrea denounced a U.S. ban on immigrant visas for its citizens as unacceptable on Saturday, while Nigerias government said it had created a committee to address the issues that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to add the country to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020