Sports transcends socio-cultural differences, brings people together: US state dept official

Sports transcends linguistic and socio-cultural differences and brings people together, a top US state department official has said here, highlighting the importance of cultural exchanges to improving people's lives. Marie Royce, the Assistant Secretary of the US Department of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), who is on her first visit to Ranchi, said that she was thrilled to be here for the final tournament of the women's field hockey and leadership camp.

"We at the US Department of State believe that the power of cultural exchanges through sports is transformative. Our shared passion for sports transcends linguistic and socio-cultural differences and brings people together," she said at the event organised at the Astroturf stadium near Hatia Railway Station. Expressing delight at the American collegiate athletes coming from Middlebury College in Vermont state to serve as coaches and citizen diplomats, Royce said that participation in sports also teaches leadership, teamwork and communication skills that help young people succeed in all areas of their lives.

"I want to congratulate all the girls and women on the field today -- you've had a great week! I'd also like to thank our American and Indian partners in civil society and local government for your dedicated efforts to protect and empower girls in Jharkhand. When we work together, change happens," Royce said. Royce presented awards to the winning teams and interacted with the girls of Jharkhand and the trainers from the Middlebury College, Vermont.

The final of the week-long event "One Win Leads to Another Field hockey and Leadership Camp" for 100 girls from tribal villages in Jharkhand was held on Saturday. The camp is funded by the US Consulate General, Kolkata and implemented by Shakti Vahini, an NGO, in collaboration with the South Eastern Railways -- Ranchi Division.

Patti Hoffman, Consul General, the US Consulate, Kolkata and Monica Shie, Public Affairs Officer and Director of American Center, Kolkata accompanied Royce to Ranchi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

