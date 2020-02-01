Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports transcends socio-cultural differences, brings people together: US state dept official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 22:53 IST
Sports transcends socio-cultural differences, brings people together: US state dept official
The final of the week-long event "One Win Leads to Another Field hockey and Leadership Camp" for 100 girls from tribal villages in Jharkhand was held on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Sports transcends linguistic and socio-cultural differences and brings people together, a top US state department official has said here, highlighting the importance of cultural exchanges to improving people's lives. Marie Royce, the Assistant Secretary of the US Department of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), who is on her first visit to Ranchi, said that she was thrilled to be here for the final tournament of the women's field hockey and leadership camp.

"We at the US Department of State believe that the power of cultural exchanges through sports is transformative. Our shared passion for sports transcends linguistic and socio-cultural differences and brings people together," she said at the event organised at the Astroturf stadium near Hatia Railway Station. Expressing delight at the American collegiate athletes coming from Middlebury College in Vermont state to serve as coaches and citizen diplomats, Royce said that participation in sports also teaches leadership, teamwork and communication skills that help young people succeed in all areas of their lives.

"I want to congratulate all the girls and women on the field today -- you've had a great week! I'd also like to thank our American and Indian partners in civil society and local government for your dedicated efforts to protect and empower girls in Jharkhand. When we work together, change happens," Royce said. Royce presented awards to the winning teams and interacted with the girls of Jharkhand and the trainers from the Middlebury College, Vermont.

The final of the week-long event "One Win Leads to Another Field hockey and Leadership Camp" for 100 girls from tribal villages in Jharkhand was held on Saturday. The camp is funded by the US Consulate General, Kolkata and implemented by Shakti Vahini, an NGO, in collaboration with the South Eastern Railways -- Ranchi Division.

Patti Hoffman, Consul General, the US Consulate, Kolkata and Monica Shie, Public Affairs Officer and Director of American Center, Kolkata accompanied Royce to Ranchi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Bucks look to start new win streak vs. Suns

Two superstars who were unhappy with the All-Star selections this week go head-to-head on Super Bowl Sunday when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in an afternoon affair. Both teams are coming off a loss, perhaps the result of havin...

Time really flies: Bipasha Basu shares poster as 'Raaz' completes 18 years

Bipasha Basu shared a nostalgic Raaz poster on Saturday as the film completed 18 years since its initial release. The film featured Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea in leading roles.Bipasha took to her Instagram and wrote along with the special ...

Sara, Kartik comes up with 'Do It With A Twist' challenge

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal, has come up with a fun new challenge on Saturday - Do It With A Twist. The chirpy beauty of Bollywood introduced the new challenge to her ...

UPDATE 2-Eritrea blasts U.S. visa ban, Nigeria creates committee to address issues

Eritrea denounced a U.S. ban on immigrant visas for its citizens as unacceptable on Saturday, while Nigerias government said it had created a committee to address the issues that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to add the country to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020