Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. For Miami stadium's neighbors, Super Bowl brings years-old tensions to surface

Renowned for flashy events and wild parties, South Florida has hosted more Super Bowls than anywhere. But many of those who live in the shadow of Hard Rock Stadium, site of Sunday's Super Bowl LIV and home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, are hardly in a party mood. Residents of Miami Gardens, the mostly black, working class city surrounding the stadium, have long felt neglected and even exploited by the Dolphins organization. They say their quality of life has become a casualty in the region's eternal quest for tourism dollars, and fear the area's black community faces a fresh chapter in a history of displacement. LeBron celebrates his 'brother' Kobe in emotional speech

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James delivered an emotional speech honoring his "brother" Kobe Bryant prior to the first Lakers game since the NBA great, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. James began by reading the names of all nine victims of the tragedy and then throwing a piece of paper containing his prepared remarks on the court. In Miami's crowded social scene, Super Bowl still the hottest ticket in town

Fans hoping to score a ticket to Super Bowl LIV face a steep bill this year, with a seat to the big game still one of the most coveted in all of professional sports. The average ticket price for Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers hit $5,828 on StubHub, the second-highest price seen for the Super Bowl over the last 10 years, according to data compiled for Reuters on Saturday by the ticket resale platform. 13 minutes, $13 million: The logistics of pulling off a Super Bowl halftime show

The popular Super Bowl halftime show is only 13 minutes long, but the million-dollar-a-minute extravaganza takes thousands of people, months of planning and near military precision to pull off. Organizers have the Herculean task of turning a football field into a concert venue and back in less than half an hour, and without damaging the playing surface. NHL roundup: Ovechkin passes Messier in Caps' win

Alex Ovechkin scored twice to reach 695 goals for his career and move into eighth on the NHL's all-time list, as the visiting Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators for an eighth consecutive time, 5-3, on Friday night. Ovechkin drew even with Mark Messier for eighth place via a three-on-one with 9:33 left in the second period to give the NHL-leading Capitals a 3-1 lead. He took sole possession of the eighth spot with his 37th of the season and 11th goal in five games with a late empty-netter. Comeback kid Kenin overpowers Muguruza to claim first major

Sofia Kenin showed grit and combativeness on the way to her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday, as the 21-year-old American fought her way back from a set down to beat Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final. Kenin may not have the strength or build of her Spanish opponent, but what she lacked in power she made up for in willpower as she took down double Grand Slam winner Muguruza 4-6 6-2 6-2. Mahomes eyes throne, Garoppolo seeks respect as young quarterbacks cap transformative NFL season

With one day to go until Super Bowl LIV, it is safe to say quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes have had very different weeks. For the Kansas City Chiefs' 24-year-old phenom Mahomes, the media-saturated days in Miami ahead of Sunday's big game were a virtual coronation, with NFL insiders pawing over his 2019 stats as they speculated about whether he could become the league's next superstar. Parkland high school team steps in for Chiefs and 49ers

Football players from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of a horrific mass shooting that left 17 dead, acted as stand-ins for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs during dress rehearsals for Sunday's Super Bowl. About 60 players, coaches and team personnel from the Parkland school, located about 50 miles (80 kilometres) north of Miami, took part in the dry run at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday reported NBC6News, helping television crews set up camera angles. Super women ready to grab Super Bowl spotlight

With two female team owners, two global pop stars headlining the halftime show and a trailblazing coach Super Bowl LIV might well be remembered for the super women who will usher the National Football League into a new era. When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers take to Hard Rock Stadium field on Sunday, it will mark the end of the NFL's 100th season. Tennis-Mountaineer Muguruza falls short of Australian Open summit

Garbine Muguruza battled to the top of Africa's highest mountain during the offseason but fell just short during her final push to the summit of the Australian Open on Saturday. Instead, it was American 14th seed Sofia Kenin, a rank outsider in the scheme of things, who muscled past the twice Grand Slam champion to hoist the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy after a comeback 4-6 6-2 6-2 win in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.