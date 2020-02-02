Golf-When fans' hands went up, Simpson knew something special happened
Webb Simpson never saw his best shot of the day drop in the hole at Phoenix Open on Saturday. "I quit watching it," the five-time PGA Tour winner said of the seven iron, the 180-yard shot that fell in the hole at the 12th green for an ace.
"I can't see the greens that well when they are firm like this, so I stopped watching it," he told PGA Tour Radio. "I'm watching the crowd on the right side of the hill and they are kind of getting excited. I was kind of like 'What are they getting excited about?'
"All of a sudden their hands go up .... so it was fun. A good moment." The ace helped pull Simpson into a share of the third-round lead with Tony Finau before a bogey at the 17th hole dropped Simpson one shot back.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Webb Simpson
- Tony Finau