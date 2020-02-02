Left Menu
Golf-When fans' hands went up, Simpson knew something special happened

  Reuters
  02-02-2020 06:21 IST
  02-02-2020 06:11 IST
"I can't see the greens that well when they are firm like this, so I stopped watching it," he told PGA Tour Radio. Image Credit: Pixabay

Webb Simpson never saw his best shot of the day drop in the hole at Phoenix Open on Saturday. "I quit watching it," the five-time PGA Tour winner said of the seven iron, the 180-yard shot that fell in the hole at the 12th green for an ace.

"I can't see the greens that well when they are firm like this, so I stopped watching it," he told PGA Tour Radio. "I'm watching the crowd on the right side of the hill and they are kind of getting excited. I was kind of like 'What are they getting excited about?'

"All of a sudden their hands go up .... so it was fun. A good moment." The ace helped pull Simpson into a share of the third-round lead with Tony Finau before a bogey at the 17th hole dropped Simpson one shot back.

