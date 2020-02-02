Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brind'Amour challenges Hurricanes as Canucks visit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Carolina
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 06:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 06:43 IST
Brind'Amour challenges Hurricanes as Canucks visit
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLCanes)

The Carolina Hurricanes have work to do to make amends for their latest performance. They have a chance when they face the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday afternoon at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

"The situation we're in, we talked about what we have to come out and do," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said in disgust at his team's performance. The Hurricanes are coming off Friday night's 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was Carolina's first game since Jan. 21 and it looked at times like the team would never get rolling.

"It's terrible, not acceptable," Brind'Amour said. "Everything was slow." Despite the dismal outlook, the Hurricanes tied the score late in the third period before allowing Vegas' power-play goal.

"We didn't play our best game, but we were in there at the end," Hurricanes winger Brock McGinn said. Brind'Amour was harsher in his assessment.

"We're not good enough to have one or two guys not show; we had probably half a dozen," Brind'Amour said. The Hurricanes don't want the miserable outing to linger, although some players were without answers.

"I wish I had something to tell you but obviously need a lot more from everyone," Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. Now the Canucks arrive after winning 4-3 in overtime on the road against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Vancouver holds a five-game winning streak.

"I think this team is buying into winning and doing what it takes to win," Canucks forward J.T. Miller said. The Hurricanes are aware that getting things right won't come easy against this opponent.

"We played them up there and they're a skilled team. They play with a lot of pace," Martinook said. "Their division is tight and you look at our division and we need to get going, too. I think we need to be the desperate team. We need to be the team that needs that game and can't take a shift off. We're in crunch mode here." Vancouver defeated the Hurricanes 1-0 in overtime on Dec. 12. That's one of four shutouts suffered by Carolina this season, with Jacob Markstrom making a 43-save shutout.

Markstrom played Saturday, stopping 34 shots. Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes scored the overtime winner for his second goal of the game.

"It has been going in for me," said Hughes, who has four goals in a four-game stretch. The Canucks lead the Pacific Division but know there's bound to be a rough patch ahead.

"It's good to get points when you can get them," Hughes said. The Canucks lost center Tyler Motte to a shoulder injury earlier in the week and announced Saturday that he's likely to miss at least a month. Center Tim Schaller was in the lineup against the Islanders, scoring a goal.

The outcome against Vegas marked the first Carolina loss with right winger Justin Williams in the lineup. He had played in two games before the break after coming out of an abbreviated retirement. In Friday's game, Williams registered his first assist of the season. This is the middle game of a five-game road stretch for the Canucks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

US lawmakers hail contributions of Sikhs in American milieu

More than a dozen Congressmen gathered at the US Capitol this week to celebrate immense contributions of the small but vibrant Sikh community in American milieu. Sikhs are Americas exemplary community, said the Congressmen addressing a gath...

Delhi Assembly polls: Shah, Nadda to hold rallies; Kejriwal to lead roadshows today

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti will address rallies in the national capital on Sunday ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections slated for next week. BJP national president JP Nadda will also hold rallies in the city. Also,...

Ravens QB Jackson named unanimous NFL MVP

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Saturday night became the second unanimous selection as the NFLs Most Valuable Player. Jackson swept all 50 votes from the Associated Press -- as Tom Brady did in 2010 -- to win the award, which...

At famed Mexican butterfly reserve, second worker found dead

Mexican authorities said on Saturday they are investigating the possible murder of a tour guide working at a famous butterfly reserve in the western state of Michoacan, just two days after its former environmental activist was buried.Raul H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020