Brind'Amour challenges Hurricanes as Canucks visit

The Carolina Hurricanes have work to do to make amends for their latest performance. They have a chance when they face the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday afternoon at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

"The situation we're in, we talked about what we have to come out and do," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said in disgust at his team's performance. The Hurricanes are coming off Friday night's 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was Carolina's first game since Jan. 21 and it looked at times like the team would never get rolling.

"It's terrible, not acceptable," Brind'Amour said. "Everything was slow." Despite the dismal outlook, the Hurricanes tied the score late in the third period before allowing Vegas' power-play goal.

"We didn't play our best game, but we were in there at the end," Hurricanes winger Brock McGinn said. Brind'Amour was harsher in his assessment.

"We're not good enough to have one or two guys not show; we had probably half a dozen," Brind'Amour said. The Hurricanes don't want the miserable outing to linger, although some players were without answers.

"I wish I had something to tell you but obviously need a lot more from everyone," Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. Now the Canucks arrive after winning 4-3 in overtime on the road against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Vancouver holds a five-game winning streak.

"I think this team is buying into winning and doing what it takes to win," Canucks forward J.T. Miller said. The Hurricanes are aware that getting things right won't come easy against this opponent.

"We played them up there and they're a skilled team. They play with a lot of pace," Martinook said. "Their division is tight and you look at our division and we need to get going, too. I think we need to be the desperate team. We need to be the team that needs that game and can't take a shift off. We're in crunch mode here." Vancouver defeated the Hurricanes 1-0 in overtime on Dec. 12. That's one of four shutouts suffered by Carolina this season, with Jacob Markstrom making a 43-save shutout.

Markstrom played Saturday, stopping 34 shots. Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes scored the overtime winner for his second goal of the game.

"It has been going in for me," said Hughes, who has four goals in a four-game stretch. The Canucks lead the Pacific Division but know there's bound to be a rough patch ahead.

"It's good to get points when you can get them," Hughes said. The Canucks lost center Tyler Motte to a shoulder injury earlier in the week and announced Saturday that he's likely to miss at least a month. Center Tim Schaller was in the lineup against the Islanders, scoring a goal.

The outcome against Vegas marked the first Carolina loss with right winger Justin Williams in the lineup. He had played in two games before the break after coming out of an abbreviated retirement. In Friday's game, Williams registered his first assist of the season. This is the middle game of a five-game road stretch for the Canucks.

