David Miller endorses Quinton de Kock as SA skipper

South Africa middle-order batsman David Miller has backed Quinton de Kock's captaincy in the ODI format and has said that the left-handed wicket-keeper is quite mature and will lend stability to the side.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 09:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 09:08 IST
South Africa middle-order batsman David Miller . Image Credit: ANI

"Quinny and I have come a long way. I'd never met him before playing for South Africa, and our relationship has got stronger and stronger. As everyone knows, Quinny is Quinny. He's an unbelievable performer, thinks about things very simply, but at the same time, I genuinely think as he's got older," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Miller as saying. "He's 27 now, he's not a young whipper-snapper, he's actually a mature, proper senior player, and I really feel he's got a great feel on the ground, during the game he's got a great understanding of the game. There's a calmness to him that comes with that. He oozes enjoying the game and I think that's a great asset that he has," he added.

The 30-year-old Miller is one of the experienced guys in the South African limited-overs setup and he recently represented Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). "It's very exciting. I saw the squad come out and it was not the normal squad that everyone's used to seeing. It's refreshing, seeing it from Australia, and thinking it's a new start. Teams go up and down. I personally don't enjoy the fact we're just building for something," Miller said.

"It's an exciting time to be in South African cricket, there's a lot going on, but the guys have got a lot of energy, they're willing to learn, and having the management we do, that have played a lot of cricket, it's a good combination," he added. Last year, South Africa had a disappointing 50-over World Cup campaign as the side did not manage to make it to the semi-finals.

Proteas will take on England in three ODIs next and Miller said that they would be required on their toes as they would face the number one side in the 50-over format. "We are playing the world champions at the end of the day. But cricket is cricket and everyone's beatable. If we come with the right approach and mindset, and we nail down what we need to do - which is take wickets and score runs - I think it's going to be a really good competition," Miller said.

South Africa will take on England in the first ODI on February 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

