Hayes, Flyers outscore Avalanche

Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee scored two goals apiece to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Saturday. Matt Niskanen had a goal and an assist, Scott Laughton also scored and Sean Couturier recorded three assists for the Flyers, who improved to 18-4-4 at home. Hayes also had an assist. Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon made 28 saves.

Andre Burakovsky and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and an assist, while Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 shots. The Flyers went ahead 1-0 at 13:45 of the first period when Niskanen's shot deflected off Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard and into the net.

Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon was whistled for a double minor for high sticking Niskanen at 16:54. And with 5.2 seconds left in the period, Hayes tipped in James van Riemsdyk's pass for a 2-0 advantage. Zadorov brought the Avalanche within 2-1 at 2:01 of the second when he tipped Burakovsky's wrist shot from the point past Lyon.

It didn't take long for the Flyers to extend their lead to two goals at 3-1, as Farabee scored at 3:05, one-timing a cross-ice feed from Couturier. But the high-flying Colorado offense struck quickly, trimming the deficit to 3-2 thanks to a power-play goal from Rantanen. Off a feed from Nazem Kadri, his shot went over Lyon's shoulder and into the back of the net at 4:16.

Philippe Myers was slashed by Girard on a shot as the second period concluded, and the Flyers were awarded a power play to open the third. The Avalanche killed off the penalty and remained within one goal. Following a Colorado turnover, Couturier found Farabee for his second goal of the game and a 4-2 lead at 7:32 of the third.

The Avalanche didn't wilt and cut the advantage to 4-3 at 9:09 on a goal by Burakovsky while the referee had his hand up for a delayed penalty. Hayes added a short-handed goal at 16:33 on a two-on-one, and Laughton sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 44.3 seconds remaining.

