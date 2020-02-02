Left Menu
Warne, Ponting enjoy Australian Open final between Thiem, Djokovic

Former Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting were seen enjoying the Australian Open final between Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic from the stands here on Sunday.

Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting were seen enjoying the Australian Open final between Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic from the stands here on Sunday. Australian former professional racing driver Mark Webber was also spotted during the match.

Australian Open's official Twitter handle posted the pictures of Warne, Ponting and Webber while captioning the post as: "The stars of the sporting world align at the #AusOpen." The Serbian star Djokovic defeated Austria's Thiem in the final to win his eighth Australian Open title. Djokovic defeated Thiem by 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted for almost four hours.

Earlier on January 29, Steve Smith was spotted watching the Australian Open match between Rafael Nadal and Thiem. During the quarter-final clash, Thiem had stunned Rafael to booked his spot in the semifinals of the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

