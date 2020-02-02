Haryana, MP, UP and Maharashtra register wins

Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra registered victories in their respective pool matches of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship (A Division) here on Sunday. In a Pool A match, Madhya Pradesh beat Kerala 9-0 with Karishma Singh (3rd, 8th, 37th, 42nd) scoring four goals. Narender Kaur (1st, 50th), Neelu Dadiya (10th), Raju Ranwa (41st) and Akansha Singh (54th) were the other goal scorers.

In a Pool B match, Haryana trounced Karnataka 8-0 with Deepika (23rd, 42nd, 49th) scoring a hat-trick. Annu (15th, 25th), Mahima Choudhary (14th), Poonam Rani (40th) and Devika Sen (57th) also found the back of the net for Haryana. In Pool C, Maharashtra scored three past Punjab to win the hard fought encounter. Goals from Pooja Bhanu Das (11th), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (24th) and Bhavana Khade (58th) ensured Maharashtra's victory.

Uttar Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu 3-1 in another Pool C match. Vinamrata Yadav (14th, 20th) scored a brace while Archana Bhardwaj (47th) got the other goal for Uttar Pradesh. The lone goal for Tamil Nadu came from R Kavya (41st). In Pool D matches, Madhya Pradesh got the better off Jharkhand 2-0 while Central Reserve Police Force defeated Chhattisgarh 5-1.

