Cricket fraternity praises India after 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand

Head coach Ravi Shastri led the cricket fraternity in congratulating India after their 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand here on Sunday. India beat New Zealand by seven runs in the fifth and final T20 International to complete the rout.

This is only the third instance when India clean-swept the opponents in away T20 series and the first time in a five-match rubber. India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016. "Incredible last three games. Well done #TeamIndia 5-0 #NZvIND (sic.)," wrote Shastri on his twitter handle.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was on Saturday ruled out of New Zealand Test series after failing to regain full fitness, also took to social media to congratulate the team. "Team India! Well done to everyone," wrote Pandya, who is recovering from a spinal injury.

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif also congratulated the team for the achievement. "Whether 2 required of 4 balls, 18 required of 3 overs or 57 needed of 9 overs, all with plenty of wickets in hand for New Zealand in the last 3 T20s, #TeamIndia just being simply brilliant in not giving up. A well-deserved Whitewash, great spirit #NZvIND," said Sehwag.

Pathan said this victory will be remembered in the years to come. "White wash by team India here in New Zealand in the t20. This will be remembered for a long long time. Big plus for me how fast bowlers have bowled under pressure apart from Bumrah (sic.)," wrote Pathan on his handle.

India had won back-to-back matches via super over against New Zealand in the series and Kaif saluted the "grit and character" of the team. "First team to win a T20I series 5-0! @imVkohli looked his best as captain as his team staged comebacks in crunch situations. This team is full of grit and character! Congratulations!" tweeted Kaif.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha posted a picture of Team India. BCCI secretary Jay Shah also praised the team.

"Congrats #TeamIndia for a thrilling series victory with an impregnable win by 5-0. (sic.)," he wrote.

