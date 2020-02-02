Sports News Roundup: Lakers rebound to dominate Kings; Super Bowl still the hottest ticket in town and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Lakers rebound to dominate Kings

Anthony Davis had a team-high 21 points, LeBron James ran up a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers used a 44-point first quarter Saturday night to power a front-running 129-113 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. Avery Bradley poured 16 of his 19 points into the first 12 minutes for the Lakers, who were coming off a 127-119 home loss that followed a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on Friday night.

In Miami's crowded social scene, Super Bowl still the hottest ticket in town

Fans hoping to score a ticket to Super Bowl LIV face a steep bill this year, with a seat to the big game still one of the most coveted in all of professional sports. The average ticket price for Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers hit $5,828 on StubHub, the second-highest price seen for the Super Bowl over the last 10 years, according to data compiled for Reuters on Saturday by the ticket resale platform.

Three-times unlucky but Thiem edges closer to slam breakthrough

Dominic Thiem finished second-best for the third time in a Grand Slam final on Sunday, but the 26-year-old Austrian will leave Melbourne Park confident that he is not too far away from becoming a major winner. Novak Djokovic withstood a fierce challenge before overhauling Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown.

Djokovic targets Grand Slam record in two seasons

No sooner had Novak Djokovic claimed his 17th Grand Slam trophy by triumphing at the Australian Open for the eighth time on Sunday, the Serb was already setting himself a deadline to claim the record of major titles. Djokovic's 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory in a thriller over fifth seed Dominic Thiem drew him within three slams of Roger Federer's haul of 20 and two behind second-placed Rafa Nadal's 19.

NBA notebook: Warriors' Curry out through February

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry will miss the entire month of February due to his fractured left hand but is expected to return at some point in March, the team said in a statement on Saturday. Curry, who has missed the past three months, will expand his on-court work and be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to the Warriors. He sustained the injury in an Oct. 30 loss to the Phoenix Suns and underwent surgery two days later.

Native American advocates say change to Chief's name, traditions overdue

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, thousands of fans will see the culmination of five decades of striving for the NFL's ultimate stage: the Super Bowl. Advocates for Native Americans, meanwhile, say it will be a stark reminder of how far they have to go.

Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player

Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year prize on Saturday, while the National Football League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors went to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 12-year veteran defensive end Campbell won in recognition of his charitable work, primarily mentoring and educating children, while Jackson was the first player since New England Patriot Tom Brady in 2010 to be voted for unanimously for MVP.

Djokovic puts down Thiem coup to win eighth Australian crown

Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 in a thriller on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking. Under siege for much of a riveting four-hour slog, the defending champion found himself behind after three sets for the first time in eight finals at Rod Laver Arena.

Super women ready to grab Super Bowl spotlight

With two female team owners, two global pop stars headlining the halftime show and a trailblazing coach Super Bowl LIV might well be remembered for the super women who will usher the National Football League into a new era. When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers take to Hard Rock Stadium field on Sunday, it will mark the end of the NFL's 100th season.

NHL roundup: Oilers dominate heated win over Flames

Connor McDavid scored twice, and Leon Draisaitl collected four assists to lead the visiting Edmonton Oilers to an 8-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night in an old-time Battle of Alberta matchup. The Oilers, who collected wins on consecutive nights, have an 8-1-2 record in their last 11 games. They scored twice in the first 65 seconds and led 4-1 early in the third before the Flames scored consecutive goals.

