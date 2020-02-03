Left Menu
Antetokounmpo's near triple-double leads Bucks over Suns

  Reuters
  • Milwaukee
  Updated: 03-02-2020 07:07 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 07:06 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a triple-double by one assist for the fifth time this season, contributing 30 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists to the Milwaukee Bucks' 129-108 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon. Brook Lopez blocked a career-high nine shots to complement 17 points and Khris Middleton went for 25 points, helping the Bucks -- beaten at home by Denver on Friday -- win for the 10th time in their last 11 games.

Devin Booker scored more than 30 points for the seventh time in his last 10 games, pouring in a game-high 32 to pace the Suns, who lost their second straight. The Bucks got a dunk from Lopez just 16 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way, using an 18-6 run bridging the second and third quarters to pull away.

The Suns were within 53-46 with 3:45 remaining in the half before Pat Connaughton and Middleton hit 3-pointers in a 14-6 closing burst that opened a 15-point advantage at the break. When Wesley Matthews dropped in two free throws and Antetokounmpo sank a short shot to open the third period, the Bucks had opened a 71-52 lead and never led by fewer than nine thereafter.

Antetokounmpo, who has recorded four triple-doubles this season, made 10 of his 21 shots en route to his team-high point total, which came in just 31 minutes. The Bucks shot 49.5 percent, compared with the Suns' 39.0, and outscored the visitors 45-18 on 3-pointers, with Middleton accounting for three of Milwaukee's 15 treys.

Lopez had twice previously had eight blocks, once for the New Jersey Nets in 2011 and again for the Brooklyn Nets in 2017. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and Eric Bledsoe had 12 for the Bucks, who improved to 23-3 at home.

Booker shot 9 of 15 in his 32-point effort. He also found time for seven rebounds and a team-high six assists. Deandre Ayton (20 points, 14 rebounds) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (15 points, 10 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for the Suns, while Jevon Carter chipped in 15 points and Cheick Diallo had 11.

