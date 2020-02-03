Left Menu
NBA roundup: Pistons top Nuggets in OT

  • Detroit
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 07:46 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 07:42 IST
Andre Drummond had 21 points, 17 rebounds and four assists, Reggie Jackson supplied 20 points and six assists off the bench, and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak by surprising the Denver Nuggets with a 128-123 win in overtime. Bruce Brown contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Svi Mykhailiuk and Tony Snell scored 13 points apiece for Detroit. Drummond recorded the 400th double-double of his career.

Nikola Jokic carried Denver with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Will Barton had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Monte Morris scored 19. Detroit's Derrick Rose left in the first half with a groin injury and did not return to the game. He finished with two points, ending his streak of 20-point games at 14.

Milwaukee Bucks 129 - Phoenix Suns 108 Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a triple-double by one assist for the fifth time this season, contributing 30 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists to Milwaukee's victory over visiting Phoenix.

Brook Lopez blocked a career-high nine shots to complement 17 points, and Khris Middleton went for 25 points, helping the Bucks -- beaten at home by Denver on Friday -- win for the 10th time in their last 11 games. Devin Booker scored more than 30 points for the seventh time in his last 10 games, pouring in a game-high 32 to pace the Suns, who lost their second straight.

Toronto Raptors 129 - Chicago Bulls 102 Rookie Terence Davis scored a career-best 31 points on 12-for-15 shooting, and Toronto defeated the visiting Chicago to equal the franchise record with 11 straight wins.

Pascal Siakam added 17 points and nine rebounds despite not playing in the fourth quarter for the Raptors, who also won 11 straight in 2016 and 2018. Thaddeus Young had 21 points and seven rebounds for Chicago before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Bulls, who have lost three in a row.

Houston Rockets 117 - New Orleans Pelicans 109 James Harden finished an assist shy of a 40-point triple-double, and Houston held on in a back-and-forth contest with visiting New Orleans.

Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, drilling 7 of 15 3-point attempts to keep the Rockets afloat while Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers shot a combined 2 of 15 from deep. Harden sandwiched a pair of driving layups around two free throws in the fourth quarter to extend the Houston lead to 110-103 and keep the Pelicans at bay. New Orleans finished with a 63-43 advantage on the glass but was undone by 23 turnovers that Houston converted into 29 points. Five Pelicans posted double-digit rebounds: Brandon Ingram (12), Derrick Favors and Lonzo Ball (11 each), and Zion Williamson and Josh Hart (10 apiece). There were 14 ties and 10 lead changes. Neither team held a double-digit advantage.

