Soccer-Daniel keeps Maldini flag flying with AC Milan debut

  Milan
  Updated: 03-02-2020 10:10 IST
  Created: 03-02-2020 10:09 IST
Daniel Maldini continued his family's long association with AC Milan when he made his league debut on Sunday to follow in the footsteps of his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder, wearing the number 98 shirt, came on in stoppage time of Milan's 1-1 home draw with Hellas Verona.

"It was a dream, a shame about the result. We hope to bring home the three points next game," Maldini was quoted as saying by Italian media. "It (the debut) was a goal that I set for myself, now we hope to go on like this."

Paolo, currently Milan's technical director, played a Serie A record 647 games for the club and lifted seven league titles and five Champions League trophies before calling time on his career in 2009. Former club captain Cesare, who died in 2016, won four league titles and the European Cup in 12 seasons as a player before having two spells as manager.

Daniel's older brother Christian, 23, also represented Milan at youth level and now plays as a defender in the Italian fourth-tier with SSD Pro Sesto.

