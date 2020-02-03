Left Menu
Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Mohamed Salah

After thrashing Southampton 4-0 in the Premier League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praises on striker Mohamed Salah, saying that he is in the right position.

  ANI
  • |
  Leeds
  • |
  Updated: 03-02-2020 11:53 IST
  • |
  Created: 03-02-2020 11:53 IST
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah. Image Credit: ANI

After thrashing Southampton 4-0 in the Premier League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praises on striker Mohamed Salah, saying that he is in the right position. "A week ago people were talking about Mo Salah. Mo was never selfish, or more selfish than he should be. A striker in the right position, we have seen goals from Mo where he scores in between four players and finds the roof of the goal," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

The Egyptian forward scored a brace against Southampton in the second half on Saturday at Anfield. The Reds boss further said that Salah is a team player. "He was very unselfish [against Southampton] and he got the balls back so he could score," Klopp said.

The Hosts broke the deadlock in the 47th minute of the game as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored his second goal of the week. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson rose up to the occasion and scored a goal in the 64th minute of the match as the side extended their lead over Southampton to 2-0.

In the 72nd minute of the match, Salah scored a superb goal taking the scoreline to 3-0 in favour of Liverpool. Salah scored for the second time in the 90th minute of the game. Liverpool are leading by 22 points at the top of the Premier League table. The side continued their dominance in the table and took the tally to 73 points. The Reds will next take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on February 15. (ANI)

