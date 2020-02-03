Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manpreet to lead India against Belgium, Raj Kumar Pal is only newcomer

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 13:30 IST
Manpreet to lead India against Belgium, Raj Kumar Pal is only newcomer

Manpreet Singh will lead India in the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against world no.1 Belgium, a 24-member team for which was announced on Monday and includes a lone newcomer in Raj Kumar Pal. Harmanpreet Singh will do duty as the vice captain in the matches taking place on February 8 and 9 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Raj Kumar Pal was impressive in his stint with the India Colts team in the past season when it won a silver medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. The seasoned P R Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh are also part of the squad.

Chief coach Graham Reid said, "The objective of these matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League is to find the balance between giving players opportunities for Olympic selection, working out our strongest combinations and continuing to demonstrate that we can compete with the best teams in the world." Reid added, "Raj Kumar Pal has been rewarded for his outstanding form in the recent camps and named in the squad. He possesses extra-ordinary skills and speed, which if given the opportunity will excel against the World No.1 Belgium."

Team: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Chinglensana Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Kothajit Singh Kadangbam, Birendra Lakra, Nilakanta Sharma, Gurjant Singh, SV Sunil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

WeWork India starts two new co-working centres in Mumbai, Bengaluru with 4,350 desks

Co-working major WeWork India, owned by realty firm Embassy Group, has expanded its operations by adding two new centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru comprising 4,350 seating capacities to meet growing demand of flexible workspace. In Mumbai, th...

Virus fears wipe $393 bln off China's stock market despite govt support moves

Investors erased 393 billion from Chinas benchmark stock index on Monday, sold the yuan and dumped commodities as fears about the spreading coronavirus and its economic impact drove selling on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar...

Malaysian flight to evacuate citizens from Wuhan, deliver gloves

Malaysia sent an AirAsia plane to Chinas Wuhan on Monday to bring back 141 people and also deliver 500,000 pairs of gloves to the country hit by the coronavirus epidemic, the National Disaster Management Agency said. All the passengers, inc...

FOREX-Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc dip as risk sentiment recovers

The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc weakened on Monday, retreating from multi-week highs against the dollar as fears surrounding the spread of coronavirus in China appeared to ebb for now. Chinese markets took a beating in the first trading ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020