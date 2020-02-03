Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calf injury rules Rohit out of NZ tour, Agarwal likely for ODIs; Rahul, Gill for Tests

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 15:55 IST
Calf injury rules Rohit out of NZ tour, Agarwal likely for ODIs; Rahul, Gill for Tests
Image Credit: Twitter (@CricketAusI)

In a blow to India, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury during the fifth T20 International in Mount Maunganui. Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match that India won on Sunday.

"He is out of the tour. Right now, it's not looking good. The physio is assessing him. We will get to know how bad it is but he is not taking any further part in the series," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity. India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.

Going by the pecking order, Mayank Agarwal is likely to be the reserve opener in the ODI format just like during the home ODIs against the West Indies. However, Shubman Gill, with a double hundred in the ongoing A series Tests against New Zealand A, is also back in the mix. The old selection committee under MSK Prasad will be announcing the replacement but it might take some time as convenor of the selection committee, secretary Jay Shah, is on his way to New Zealand along with treasurer Arun Dhumal.

"Once the secretary's approval comes, the replacement will be announced," the source added. In the Tests, the experienced KL Rahul could well be back donning the Indian whites while Gill and Prithvi Shaw are likely to fight for the reserve opener's slot.

It has still not been ascertained whether Rohit has had a calf muscle tear but he looked in severe pain even after physio Nitin Patel attended to him. Despite pain, smacked a six off Ish Sodhi but had to be replaced after it became unbearable for him.

Rohit's injury is a big blow to the Indian team especially after his stupendous show across formats in 2019. He continued his match-winning efforts first against Australia at home followed by two fine knocks in the recently concluded T20 International series against New Zealand, which India won 5-0.

It included a stellar Super Over performance where he hit back-to-back sixes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Rose Valley: ED attaches Rs 70 cr assets of 3 entities, including one linked to SRK

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 70 crore of three entities, including a company that owns actor Shah Rukh Khans IPL cricket team, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Rose Valley ponzi scam case...

Sebi sets position limit for rupee derivatives trade at IFSC

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday fixed position limit for market participants trading on exchanges at international financial services centres IFSCs for currency futures and options contracts involving the Indian rupee. This comes after the...

HIGHLIGHTS-Johnson says UK doesn't need EU rules for a post-Brexit trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday. Below are the highlights of the speechON RELATIONS WITH THE EU There is no need for a free trade agr...

UPDATE 1-Recording shows Iran knew immediately it had shot down plane -Zelenskiy

A leaked audio recording of an Iranian pilot talking to the control tower in Tehran shows that Iran knew immediately it had shot down a Ukrainian airliner last month, Ukraines president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.On the recording, which was p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020