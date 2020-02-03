Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rose Valley: ED attaches Rs 70 cr assets of 3 entities, including one linked to SRK

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:32 IST
Rose Valley: ED attaches Rs 70 cr assets of 3 entities, including one linked to SRK

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 70 crore of three entities, including a company that owns actor Shah Rukh Khan's IPL cricket team, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Rose Valley ponzi scam case, the agency said on Monday. The three entities are Multiple Resorts Pvt Ltd, Kolkata's St Xavier's College and Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd.

The agency said in a statement that "movable and immovable properties belonging to various entities and individuals who received funds from Rose Valley group and related entities having book value of Rs 70.11 crore have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)". The bank accounts of the three entities, that have been attached, have deposits totalling Rs 16.20 crore, with Rs 11.87 crore funds in the account of Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd.

The Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd owns the 'Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)' Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team and its directors include Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, actor Juhi Chawla's husband Jay Mehta, KKR CEO Venkatesh Mysore and two others. Mysore was questioned in this case by ED's Kolkata office in October last year.

The agency has also attached 24 acres of land at Ramnagar and Mahishdal in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, a flat at Dilkap Chambers in Mumbai, an acre of land at Jyoti Basu Nagar and a hotel of the Rose Valley group in Kolkata, it said. The ED registered an FIR against the Rose Valley group, its chairman Gautam Kundu and others under the PMLA in 2014.

Kundu was arrested by the agency in Kolkata in 2015 and is in judicial custody at present. The ED has filed multiple charge sheets in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar courts in this connection and total attachments in this case are now worth Rs 4,750 crore.

The group has been charged by the ED and the CBI with "illegally and fraudulently collecting deposits from public with the intention to cheat them by falsely promising high returns on their investment", thereby perpetrating a ponzi-like fraud. The probe found that the business group "collected more than Rs 17,520 crore from public throughout the country by luring depositors with false promises of high returns and interest on their deposits. Out of the total, an amount of Rs 10,850 crore was refunded and remaining Rs 6,670 crore still unpaid that constitutes the proceeds of crime", the ED said.

The company diverted and siphoned the amount through cheating and had no real business that could repay this amount, the agency charged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Low-income people's health can be boosted with social equity investments in Canada: Study

Canada needs to invest more to identify the exemption of the health care system being universal. An editorial in CMAJ -- Canadian Medical Association Journal -- shares that people living in poorer neighbourhoods are at higher risk of dying ...

Russia to restrict foreign arrivals from China over virus fears - deputy PM

Russia will from Tuesday temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners arriving from China due to the coronavirus, Russias Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.She said the restrictions would not, however, apply to Moscows S...

Man held for buying gadgets using fake docus and loan default

A 45-year-old man was arrested from south Mumbai for allegedly duping financial firms by buying electronic gadgets on loan from showrooms using fake documents of his non-existing bank accounts, a crime branch official said on Monday. The a...

UPDATE 1-Far from virus epicentre, China's Wenzhou city scrambles to curb outbreak

Far from the coronavirus epicenter, the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou, a major commercial hub with a population of about 3.5 million, is scrambling to contain its own local outbreak.Wenzhou is more than 680 km 425 miles from Wuhan, where ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020