Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calf injury rules Rohit out of NZ tour, Agarwal in for ODIs; Gill back for Tests

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:58 IST
Calf injury rules Rohit out of NZ tour, Agarwal in for ODIs; Gill back for Tests

In a blow to India, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury during the fifth T20 International in Mount Maunganui. Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match that India won on Sunday.

"He is out of the tour. Right now, it's not looking good. The physio is assessing him. We will get to know how bad it is but he is not taking any further part in the series," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity. India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.

It has been learnt that Mayank Agarwal will be replacing Rohit as the third opener in the ODI set-up along with KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw. Agarwal was the logical choice in the white-ball format since he was the reserve opener in the side during the home ODI series against the West Indies when Shikhar Dhawan was absent due to knee injury.

In the Test squad, Shubman Gill will join KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw as the third opener in the absence of Rohit. During India's last two Test series at home (vs South Africa and Bangladesh), Gill was the back-up opener to Rohit and Agarwal. His place was sealed in the squad after scores of 83 and 204 not out in a drawn first 'A' Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

The Test squad is yet to be officially announced but it is learnt that it has already been selected and only the official announcement is due. The old selection committee under MSK Prasad picked the replacements but it might take some time for the official announcement as convenor of the selection committee, secretary Jay Shah, is on his way to New Zealand along with treasurer Arun Dhumal.

"Once the secretary's approval comes, the replacements will be officially announced. But the selectors have already sent the names," the source added. It has still not been ascertained whether Rohit has endured a calf muscle tear but he looked in severe pain even after physio Nitin Patel attended to him.

Despite that, he smacked a six off Ish Sodhi but had to be replaced after it became unbearable for him. Rohit's injury is a big blow to the Indian team especially after his stupendous show across formats in 2019.

He continued his match-winning efforts first against Australia at home followed by two fine knocks in the recently concluded T20 International series against New Zealand, which India won 5-0. It included a stellar Super Over performance where he hit back-to-back sixes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Highest priority accorded to NE region in budget: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the hallmark of&#160;the Budget 2020-21 is that it accords the highest priority to the overall development of the Northeastern region. Singh said the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Deve...

Infant dies after catching cold at Shaheen Bagh, mother to return for protest

Four-month-old Mohammed Jahaan accompanied his mother almost everyday to the Shaheen Bagh demonstration where he was a favourite with the protesters who would take turns to hold him and often draw the tricolour on his cheeks. But Jahaan wil...

COLUMN-With virus outbreak, China showcases micro drone surveillance: Peter Apps

Sometime last week, a small group of Chinese residents were sitting outside in the town of Chengdu. A small drone approached them, hovered nearby and began to speak. Playing mahjong outside is banned during the epidemic, said a voice from t...

Low-income people's health can be boosted with social equity investments in Canada: Study

Canada needs to invest more to identify the exemption of the health care system being universal. An editorial in CMAJ -- Canadian Medical Association Journal -- shares that people living in poorer neighbourhoods are at higher risk of dying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020