Rugby-Flyhalf Russell omitted from Scotland squad for England game

Flyhalf Finn Russell has been left out of Scotland's squad for their second Six Nations match against England on Saturday, Scottish Rugby said in a statement. Russell, 27, is one of the side's most creative players but was dropped for disciplinary reasons last week and missed Scotland's opening Six Nations defeat by Ireland over the weekend, with Adam Hastings replacing him in the lineup.

His omission adds to the pressure on Scotland coach Gregor Townsend after last year's failed World Cup campaign in which the Scots crashed out in the pool stage after defeats by Ireland and hosts Japan. Townsend has named Hastings and Duncan Weir as his flyhalf options for the match which will be played in Edinburgh.

Russell was the man of the match when they played England in the Six Nations last year, inspiring a sensational comeback from 31-0 down to secure a 38-all draw and retain the Calcutta Cup. Scotland are fifth in the standings after the first round of fixtures while England are fourth following a shock 24-17 upset by France.

