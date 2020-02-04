Left Menu
Panthers C Barkov out with lower-body injury

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 04-02-2020 05:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 04:44 IST
Florida Panthers center and team captain Aleksander Barkov was ruled out for Monday night's road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs because of a lower-body injury, according to coach Joel Quenneville. Barkov's status is day-to-day after he was injured in a 4-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday when he was checked in the second period by Montreal defenseman Shea Weber.

After the loss that ended the Panthers' six-game winning streak, Quenneville said, "We're thinking that it's not serious." Barkov did not take part in the morning skate on Monday. With 54 points (16 goals, 38 assists) this season, Barkov has combined with All-Star Jonathan Huberdeau for 34 goals and 119 points. In his sixth NHL season, all with the Panthers, Barkov has 399 points (151 goals, 248 assists) in 463 career games.

He led the Panthers in scoring last season with 96 points (35 goals, 61 assists), and set a franchise record with five assists against the Minnesota Wild in March.

