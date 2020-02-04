Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marcus Stoinis named BBL's Player of the Tournament

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis on Tuesday was named as the Big Bash League's player of the tournament.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 08:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 08:04 IST
Marcus Stoinis named BBL's Player of the Tournament
Melbourne Stars' all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (Photo/ BBL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis on Tuesday was named as the Big Bash League's player of the tournament. He was given the accolade for the ongoing edition of the tournament. The match officials chose Stoinis after the conclusion of the group stage games.

Stoinis has been in remarkable form this season as he became just the second player to go past 600-run mark in a single edition. "I am honoured to have been voted as the 2019-20 KFC Big Bash League Player of the Tournament. I love playing for the Melbourne Stars. This team is special to me and I love having the opportunity to run out onto the field with them," Stoinis said in an official statement."We have got a big match against the Sydney Thunder on Thursday night and I hope to see our Team Green fans at the MCG to help get us over the line," he added.

The Melbourne Stars opening batsman was in amazing touch on January 12 as he registered the highest individual score in the history of the tournament after registering a knock of 147 against the Sydney Sixers.Stoinis finished top of the count with 26 votes, two clear of Sydney Sixers all-rounder Tom Curran and a further vote ahead of third-placed Alex Hales from the Sydney Thunder.Melbourne Stars will next take on Sydney Thunder in the knock-out match to face Sydney Sixers in the final of the tournament on February 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Morris, Knicks top Cavs in overtime

Marcus Morris Sr. came up big down the stretch Monday night when he scored 16 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the visiting New York Knicks overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to outlast the Cleveland ...

Third of Kiwi workers unprepared with sudden job loss

Almost a third of Kiwi workers are unprepared to cope with a sudden job loss according to Finder, a global comparison site recently launched in New Zealand.A recent Finder survey of 2,169 respondents revealed that 39 of New Zealanders, equi...

Novel study reveals authentic behaviour at work leads to greater productivity

A novel study advocates that authentic behaviour, which means not faking your feelings, is more productive at workplace and leads to other benefits. The novel study was co-authored by Chris Rosen, a management professor at the Sam M. Walton...

Disappointing growth hits Google parent Alphabet shares

Google parent Alphabet missed revenue expectations in the fourth quarter despite stellar growth at YouTube and in the cloud, earnings figures released Monday showed. Detailing its cloud computing and YouTube revenues for the first time, Alp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020