Williamson ruled out of first two ODIs against India

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was on Tuesday ruled out of the first two ODIs against India owing to a left shoulder injury he sustained during the third T20I here at Seddon Park. He hadn't featured in the last two T20Is in Wellington and Mt. Maunganui afterwards. There is no official confirmation if Williamson will be available for the last ODI either, albeit he will start batting again later this week and is expected to fully recover ahead of the two-Test series beginning February 21.

Left-handed batsman Mark Chapman has been called up to the ODI squad. Tom Latham will lead the side in Williamson's absence with the series starting here on Wednesday. Tim Southee had led New Zealand in the last two T20Is.

