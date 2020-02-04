Left Menu
Maxwell returns for ODI, T20I series against SA

Glenn Maxwell on Tuesday was included in Australia's T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming series against South Africa.

  Updated: 04-02-2020 10:28 IST
Maxwell returns for ODI, T20I series against SA
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell . Image Credit: ANI

Glenn Maxwell on Tuesday was included in Australia's T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming series against South Africa. Maxwell, who is currently leading the Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), has shown a rich vein of form.

He has managed to take his team to the playoffs of the BBL after scoring more than 350 runs in the tournament. Sean Abbott has also been included in the T20I lineup to bolster the pace bowling attack.

Perth Scorchers' pacer Jhye Richardson has also found a place in the T20I lineup after his good performances in the BBL. "These are two very well-balanced squads with a focus on the specific skills each individual offers in their respective roles. The squads include returning players Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, and Sean Abbott," National Selector Trevor Hohns said in an official statement."It is fantastic to have Glenn back in both squads given his brilliant form in the middle order for the Stars along with his results with the ball. Glenn was one of the first picked in the most recent T20 team at the start of the summer, prior to his break from the game," he added.

Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh have made a comeback into the Australian ODI setup for the upcoming series against the Proteas. Marcus Stoinis, who was named as the BBL player of the tournament, has been kept on standby in case any player in the squad (both ODIs and T20Is) is injured.

Australia T20I squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Australia will take on South Africa in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on February 21. (ANI)

