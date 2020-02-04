Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Maxwell returns for Australia's limited overs tour of S Africa

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 11:15 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Maxwell returns for Australia's limited overs tour of S Africa
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in action. Image Credit: ANI

Glenn Maxwell was recalled to the Australia one-day and Twenty20 squads for the tour of South Africa on Tuesday, returning to the international setup for the first time since taking a break to deal with mental health issues in October.

The explosive all-rounder was not picked for the January series in India but returns for the three one-dayers and three Twenty20s in South Africa on the back of 389 runs at 43.22 in the domestic Big Bash series. "It is fantastic to have Glenn back in both squads given his brilliant form in the middle order for the Stars along with his results with the ball," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

Maxwell, 31, told reporters in Melbourne the break did him a world of good. "I think I've come back a fresher player," he said.

"I think I've been able to work out a few things off the field and get mentally right to perform and play well without any mental scars or anything like that going on behind." There was no place for the leading run scorer in the Big Bash, however, with Marcus Stoinis's 612 runs at 55.63 and Player of the tournament honors not enough to end his six-month exile from international cricket.

"Marcus Stoinis is a standby player for each squad and was unlucky to miss out due to the makeup of the current top order," Hohns said. "It is terrific to have a backup player of his calibre in such good form."

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was handed another chance to steady his stop-start limited-overs career after he impressed with the Perth Scorchers. "I haven't played a one-day game for two years and a T20 for a year so it's certainly nice to be back playing for Australia in white ball cricket," Marsh told reporters in Perth.

Batsman Marnus Labuschagne retains his place in the one-day squad after scoring 54 and 46 in his first two ODI innings on the tour of India. Australia start the tour of South Africa on Feb. 21 with the first Twenty20 in Johannesburg before the one-day series starts in Paarl on Feb. 29 and concludes with further matches in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom in early March.

ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Senseforth.ai Breaks Into Top-6 of the Global Machine Reading Performance Leaderboard

Senseforth.ai, a leader in the Conversational AI space attained the 6th spot in one of the worlds most authoritative machine-reading comprehension benchmarks, the Stanford Question Answering Dataset 2.0 SQuAD 2.0. Senseforth.ai scored 90.83...

Gujarat: 5-year-old boy mauled to death by lioness in Gir

A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a lioness in Gir forest area of Gujarats Amreli district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place between Uchaiya and Bhachadar villages located near Rajula range of Gir forest around...

UPDATE 1-S. Korean woman tests positive for coronavirus after Thailand visit

A South Korean woman has tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Thailand, South Korean officials said on Tuesday, the first foreign tourist reported to have been infected after a visit to the southeast Asian nation.The 42-year-old, ...

SC asks BJP leader to approach mentioning officer for date of hearing on his plea for removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters

SC asks BJP leader to approach mentioning officer for date of hearing on his plea for removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020