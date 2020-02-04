Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian hockey team creates awareness, meets survivors on World Cancer Day

Indian Men's Hockey team players along with coaches Shivendra Singh and Piyush Kumar on Tuesday visited the cancer wing of the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneshwar on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneshwar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 13:26 IST
Indian hockey team creates awareness, meets survivors on World Cancer Day
Hockey India players visited cancer wing of the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneshwar. . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Men's Hockey team players along with coaches Shivendra Singh and Piyush Kumar on Tuesday visited the cancer wing of the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneshwar on the occasion of World Cancer Day. The players also interacted with the patients and cancer survivors and distributed fruits.

The team's coach Piyush Kumar also encouraged people to have regular check-ups and live a healthy life. "First of all, I want to say that Hockey India wants to support the cancer patients and that is why we visited this facility with players of our team. If we can detect cancer in its first stage then we can control it. So, I want people to have regular check-ups and live a healthy life," Kumar told ANI.

Indian team's player Akashdeep Singh, on the occasion, said: "Today is world cancer day and we were creating awareness regarding cancer." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand loggers, U.S. food exporters suffer from China's virus clampdown

The economic impact of Chinas coronavirus lockdown is being felt across the globe, with exporters, miners and manufacturers of everything from coal and timber to meat and fruit facing delays and potential shipment cancellations. As the most...

2 killed, student leader injured in separate incidents in Bihar

Two persons were shot dead and the Bihar unit president of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Partys student wing was injured by gunmen in separate incidents in Bihar, police said on Tuesday. In the first incident, Balal Raza, the Bihar unit presiden...

FOREX-Australian dollar, offshore yuan rise as risk appetite picks up

The Australian dollar and offshore yuan rose on Tuesday as risk appetite picked up, although the spread of coronavirus in China remained a threat. The Australian dollar rose 0.5 to 0.6725, pulling away from a 10 12-year low of 0.6670 touche...

UNAMID supports major consultative conferences for Sudan peace talks

El Fasher, North Darfur The Joint Field Committee JFC, consisting of the Transitional Government of Sudan TGoS and the Sudan Revolutionary Front SRF- Darfur Track in partnership with UNAMID, organized two consultative conferences to identif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020