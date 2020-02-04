Indian hockey team creates awareness, meets survivors on World Cancer Day
Indian Men's Hockey team players along with coaches Shivendra Singh and Piyush Kumar on Tuesday visited the cancer wing of the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneshwar on the occasion of World Cancer Day. The players also interacted with the patients and cancer survivors and distributed fruits.
The team's coach Piyush Kumar also encouraged people to have regular check-ups and live a healthy life. "First of all, I want to say that Hockey India wants to support the cancer patients and that is why we visited this facility with players of our team. If we can detect cancer in its first stage then we can control it. So, I want people to have regular check-ups and live a healthy life," Kumar told ANI.
Indian team's player Akashdeep Singh, on the occasion, said: "Today is world cancer day and we were creating awareness regarding cancer." (ANI)
