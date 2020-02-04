Misbah appears before Board of Governors, outlines selection policy and plans for next six months

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday outlined his selection policy and plans for the next six months before Pakistan Cricket Board's Board of Governors during a meeting here. Misbah was asked to attend the BOG meeting in person to respond to the queries and concerns of some of the members who are unhappy with the performance of the national since the former Pakistan captain took charge in September.

"Misbah outlined the selection policy and plans for the next six months today and assured the BOG members that his main focus now remained on preparing a strong squad for the Asia Cup and World T20 Cup later this year," a source said. He said Misbah had explained to the members that the selectors would be following a horses for courses policy for the next six months so that they can get positive results in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship matches and also prepare a strong unit for the T20 Asia Cup and T20 World this year.

"Misbah explained at the BOG that the recalls of senior players, Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez for the T20 series against Bangladesh recently was part of this horses for courses policy," the source said. Misbah stressed it was important for Pakistan to start doing well in all formats and win matches as poor results since last year has caused despondency among cricket fans.

"Misbah's emphasis was that while he was also looking at long term planning and blooding some new players, pace bowlers in particular, but his main concern is that Pakistan build a strong Test squad and at the same time use all available talent for the T20 format so that Pakistan can win the two major events in this format," the source said. The source said some members had questioned Misbah about the absence of continuity and consistency in selection decisions to which the chief selector said they had learnt from past mistakes.

Misbah apparently also informed the BOG that in coming months the selection committee would not hesitate to recall senior players in the T20 format when required. The former skipper, however, made it clear to the BOG members that no player would be given any latitude on fitness standards as if Pakistan wanted to be among the top cricket nations no compromise can be made on fitness matters and discipline.

He also made it clear that he was not under any pressure because of his two positions. The BOG is also discussing a new policy of granting NOCs to players for foreign T20 leagues after a host of complications last year in this area which resulted in some cricket boards being unhappy with Pakistan for not allowing or pulling back its players from their leagues at short notice.

The BOG will also approve the financial budget of the board besides being briefed by the CEO, Wasim Khan on the preparations for the Pakistan Super League and relations with other boards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.