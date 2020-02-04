Madhya Pradesh, Punjab & Karnataka win on day 6 of Senior Women National C'ship

Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Karnataka registered victories in their respective matches during the sixth day of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship (A Division) here on Tuesday. In a Group A match, Karishma Singh (36th, 50th) struck twice, while Akansha Singh (12th) and Manisha Chauhan scored a goal each as Hockey Madhya Pradesh got the better off Hockey HIM 4-0.

In a Group B match, Hockey Karnataka thrashed Hockey Rajasthan 6-0 with MG Yashika (4th), HR Anjali (36th), R Sushmitha (38th), NR Soumyashree (54th), KS Vidya (55th) and M Devi (58th) sounding the board. In another Group B match, Hockey Haryana drew with Sports Authority of India (SAI) 3-3.

Haryana took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter with goals from Deepika (5th, 12th) and Annu (14th) but SAI bounced back with two goals in the second quarter and one in the third. Dung Dung Betan (26th, 42nd) scored a brace for SAI, while Gayatri Kissan (24th) scored a goal.

The Group C match between Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Chandigarh also ended in a draw. While Kajal Sadashiv (7th) drew first blood for Maharashtra scoring a goal in the seventh minute of the match.

Chandigarh soon took the lead with goals from Sonu (22nd) and Kirandeep Kaur (36th). A minute later, Maharashtra equalised after Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (37th) found the back of the net.

Manju (41st, 45th) then struck twice to give Chandigarh the lead again. Rutuja (45th) again helped Maharashtra peg one back and Akshata Abaso (49th) struck for Maharashtra to equalise. In another Group C match, Rajwinder Kaur (3rd, 37th) scored twice as Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-0.

Jaspinder Kaur (10th) and Pooja Rani (34th) also scored a goal each for the winning team. In a Group D match, Hockey Jharkhand narrowly edged past Central Reserve Police Force 1-0. The lone goal for Jharkhand came from Rani Albela Toppo (3rd) in the first quarter.

Another match saw Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy maul Chhattisgarh Hockey 8-1. The match between Kerala Hockey and Hockey Bhopal was forfeited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

