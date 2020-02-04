Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh, Punjab & Karnataka win on day 6 of Senior Women National C'ship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kollam
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:13 IST
Madhya Pradesh, Punjab & Karnataka win on day 6 of Senior Women National C'ship

Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Karnataka registered victories in their respective matches during the sixth day of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship (A Division) here on Tuesday. In a Group A match, Karishma Singh (36th, 50th) struck twice, while Akansha Singh (12th) and Manisha Chauhan scored a goal each as Hockey Madhya Pradesh got the better off Hockey HIM 4-0.

In a Group B match, Hockey Karnataka thrashed Hockey Rajasthan 6-0 with MG Yashika (4th), HR Anjali (36th), R Sushmitha (38th), NR Soumyashree (54th), KS Vidya (55th) and M Devi (58th) sounding the board. In another Group B match, Hockey Haryana drew with Sports Authority of India (SAI) 3-3.

Haryana took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter with goals from Deepika (5th, 12th) and Annu (14th) but SAI bounced back with two goals in the second quarter and one in the third. Dung Dung Betan (26th, 42nd) scored a brace for SAI, while Gayatri Kissan (24th) scored a goal.

The Group C match between Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Chandigarh also ended in a draw. While Kajal Sadashiv (7th) drew first blood for Maharashtra scoring a goal in the seventh minute of the match.

Chandigarh soon took the lead with goals from Sonu (22nd) and Kirandeep Kaur (36th). A minute later, Maharashtra equalised after Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (37th) found the back of the net.

Manju (41st, 45th) then struck twice to give Chandigarh the lead again. Rutuja (45th) again helped Maharashtra peg one back and Akshata Abaso (49th) struck for Maharashtra to equalise. In another Group C match, Rajwinder Kaur (3rd, 37th) scored twice as Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-0.

Jaspinder Kaur (10th) and Pooja Rani (34th) also scored a goal each for the winning team. In a Group D match, Hockey Jharkhand narrowly edged past Central Reserve Police Force 1-0. The lone goal for Jharkhand came from Rani Albela Toppo (3rd) in the first quarter.

Another match saw Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy maul Chhattisgarh Hockey 8-1. The match between Kerala Hockey and Hockey Bhopal was forfeited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Team MRF Tyres to take part in European Rally Championship

Team MRF Tyres to take part in European Rally Championship Chennai, Feb 4 PTI Team MRF Tyres will be returning to the international rally stage this year with a full season in the European Rally Championship campaign. Irelands Cra...

World Cancer Day: Celebs who braved cancer and emerged victorious

Indias most glamorous industry - Bollywood- has been sharing several remarkable on-screen stories ever since its inception. But, apart from the whole glitzy affairs, these celebs, every now and then, have also shared their real struggle sto...

39-member ministerial delegation from Russia, England, other countries to take part in DefExpo-2020

A 39-member ministerial delegation from Russia, England, and Seychelles, among other countries, is expected to take part in the five-day DefExpo-2020 beginning tomorrow in Uttar Pradeshs capital city of Lucknow, the Defence Ministry said on...

Karnataka places border districts under coronavirus

The Karnataka government has placed border districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar and Mysuru under novel coronovirus surveillance following three positive cases in neighbouring Kerala. The Department of Health and Family Welf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020