Left Menu
Development News Edition

New skipper de Kock makes century as SAfrica beats England

  • PTI
  • |
  • Capetown
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 00:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 00:40 IST
New skipper de Kock makes century as SAfrica beats England

Cape Town (South Africa), Feb 4 (AP) Quinton de Kock marked his first game as South Africa's one-day captain with a century and a seven-wicket win over world champion England on Tuesday. Temba Bavuma was out for 98 after a 173-run partnership with de Kock but despite missing out on a hundred he also made a statement after he was contentiously dropped from South Africa's test team in the recent series against England.

England won that test series 3-1 but didn't have the same success in its first ODI since the dramatic win over New Zealand in a Super Over in the Cricket World Cup final last July. South Africa put England in to bat at Newlands in Cape Town and had the visitors in real strife at 131-6. England eventually posted 258-8 in its 50 overs. South Africa was 259-3 with two overs and two balls to spare.

Joe Denly, one of just four players remaining from last month's test series triumph, made 87 to lift England out of trouble. He was helped by Chris Woakes, another man who played that test series, who made 40 off 42 balls. The pair shared a 92-run stand for the seventh wicket.

South Africa's chase was comfortable, though, after de Kock and Bavuma combined to take the Proteas from 25-1 to 198-2 when de Kock was out bowled by Joe Root for 107. De Kock hit 11 fours and a six, and opened the batting and kept wicket as well as leading the team for the first time after his appointment to succeed Faf du Plessis. Bavuma's dismissal two short of a century and with his team 25 runs from victory was the only real disappointment for South Africa. He was trapped lbw by Chris Jordan and tried a desperate review. It didn't help him but Bavuma's innings was applauded by the crowd as if it was a century.

The remaining games in the three-match series are in Durban and Johannesburg. (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nevada Democrats will not use reporting app that led to Iowa's delayed caucus results

The Nevada Democratic Party said on Tuesday they will not use the same app that led to delayed reporting of Iowas Monday presidential caucus results in their own caucuses on Feb. 22. Democratic party officials in Iowa have had to delay anno...

Fed permanently bars Goldman banker over 1MDB

The Federal Reserve permanently barred a senior Goldman Sachs executive from the banking industry over the 1MDB scandal, the US central bank announced Tuesday. The Fed action affects Andrea Vella, who had been placed on leave amid a crackdo...

Report: Chargers keeping offensive coordinator Steichen

The Los Angeles Chargers signed offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to a new deal, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Steichen, 34, took over the job midway through last season when Ken Whisenhunt was fired following a 3-5 start.T...

US STOCKS-Wall St surges as China financial measures soothe virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the SP 500 headed for its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after Chinas central bank intervened.The Dow was on pace ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020