Soccer-Kostic double for Frankfurt knocks Leipzig out of German Cup

Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic scored twice in a 3-1 German Cup win over last year's finalists RB Leipzig on Tuesday to book a spot in the competition's quarter-finals. Hosts Eintracht went ahead in the first half with a penalty from Andre Silva, as Leipzig, who have now failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions, could not score despite controlling the game.

Serbia international Kostic then broke clear and fired in a low shot to complete a lightning quick three-touch counter-attack to double their lead before new Leipzig signing Dani Olmo pulled one back for the visitors. Kostic, however, made sure of victory deep in stoppage time with another low shot.

Borussia Dortmund travel to Werder Bremen later while holders Bayern Munich take on Hoffenheim for a spot in the next round on Wednesday.

