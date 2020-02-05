Left Menu
Dodgers reportedly ship OF Pederson to Angels

  • Reuters
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 09:51 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 09:49 IST
The Los Angeles Dodgers' busy night Tuesday apparently didn't stop with the acquisition of Mookie Betts and David Price. Shortly after news broke of the team's blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox, reports surfaced that the Dodgers also shipped outfielder Joc Pederson to the American League but kept him in Southern California. The Los Angeles Angels reportedly received the slugging lefty in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is a one-for-one swap, with the 27-year-old Pederson joining an outfield that already includes Justin Upton and Mike Trout, with Brian Goodwin likely the fourth outfielder, per the Orange County Register, and top-rated prospect Jo Adell standing by in the minors. Pederson set career highs last season in home runs (36), RBIs (74), hits (112), runs (83) and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.876). He also led the National League with nine leadoff home runs, a franchise record. And he did all of it despite playing in an outfield that also included NL MVP Cody Bellinger, A.J. Pollock, Alex Verdugo and utility players Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez.

In six seasons -- all with the Dodgers -- Pederson has 123 home runs and 287 RBIs with a .233/.339/.474 slash line in 705 games. Rengifo, 22, made his major league debut in 2019 and played in 108 games. He hit .238 with seven home runs, 33 RBIs and 44 runs. He also made 12 errors at shortstop and second base. Rengifo is expected to be in the mix to be a utility infielder with the Dodgers.

Earlier Tuesday night, the Dodgers reportedly agreed to acquire Betts and Price for outfielder Alex Verdugo in a three-team deal that also included Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda (to Minnesota) and Twins pitcher Brusdar Graterol (to Boston). Despite winning the NL West seven straight seasons, the Dodgers have yet to win a World Series since 1988, losing to the Houston Astros in seven games in 2017 and to Boston in five games in 2018. The eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals eliminated the Dodgers in five games in the NL Division Series last season.

