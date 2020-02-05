Granlund scores in OT as Predators edge Jets

Mikael Granlund's one-timer off the post 1:11 into overtime gave the Nashville Predators a 2-1 road victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Granlund's 11th goal of the season gave the Predators their third win in four games, with two of those victories coming beyond regulation.

For the third time this season, Connor Hellebuyck and Juuse Saros engaged in a goaltending duel. Hellebuyck made 38 saves in a 2-1 Jets victory over the Predators on Nov. 19, while Saros blanked Winnipeg 1-0 with 28 saves on Jan. 12. Saros stopped 33 of 34 shots on Tuesday. The Nashville backup has a .966 save percentage and a 1.01 goals-against average against Winnipeg this season.

Hellebuyck stopped 34 of 36 shots in the hard-luck defeat. Despite a 1.00 GAA and a .972 save percentage over his past five games against the Predators dating back to last season, Hellebuyck has only a 3-1-1 record to show for his dominant play. Four of Granlund's goals have come in his past seven games.

The Jets are 2-7-1 over their past 10 games and 2-7-2 in their past 11 contests on home ice. The Predators improved to 14-9-3 in road games this season.

Mason Appleton opened the scoring 2:46 into the game. Appleton took a pass at the blue line from Nikolaj Ehlers, then made a quick rush toward the net and converted his third goal of the season. The Predators overcame that slow start to outshoot Winnipeg by a 15-9 margin in the first period. This pressure culminated in the game-tying goal at the 17:39 mark, as Nick Bonino scored his 16th.

Neither team scored during the remaining two periods, despite plenty of fast-paced action and chances on both sides. The Jets outshot Nashville 25-19 during the second and third periods. Patrik Laine had Winnipeg's best chance at a go-ahead goal, missing a penalty shot at 8:42 of the second period.

