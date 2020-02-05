Left Menu
Scoreboard, India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI in Hamilton

  • Hamilton
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:33 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:28 IST
Shreyas Iyer in action against New Zealand (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

Scoreboard from the first One Day International between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday. India innings:

Prithvi Shaw c Latham b de Grandhomme 20 Mayank Agarwal c Tom Blundell b Southee 32

Virat Kohli b Ish Sodhi 51 Shreyas Iyer c Santner b Southee 103

Lokesh Rahul not out 88 Kedar Jadhav not out 26

Extras: (LB-7,W-19, NB-1) 27 Total: ( for four wickets in 50 overs) 347

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-54, 3-156, 4-292. Bowling: Tim Southee 10-1-85-2, Hamish Bennett 10-0-77-0, Colin de Grandhomme 8-0-41-1, James Neesham 8-0-52-0, Mitchell Santner 10-0-58-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-27-1.

