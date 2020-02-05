Scoreboard, India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI in Hamilton
New Zealand Innings: Martin Guptill c Kedar Jadhav b SN Thakur 32
Henry Nicholls run out (Kohli) 78 Tom Blundell st Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 9
Ross Taylor not out 109 Tom Latham c Shami b Kuldeep Yadav 69
James Neesham c Kedar Jadhav b Shami 9 Colin de Grandhomme run out (Shreyas Iyer/Kohli) 1
Mitchell Santner not out 12 Extras: (LB-4, W-24, NB-1) 29
Total: (for six wickets in 48.1 Overs) 348 Fall of Wickets: 1-85, 2-109, 3-171, 4-309, 5-328, 6-331.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-53-0, Mohammed Shami 9.1-0-63-1, Shardul Thakur 9-0-80-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-64-0, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-84-2.
