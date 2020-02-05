Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo Olympic boss 'extremely worried' about deadly virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 16:03 IST
Tokyo Olympic boss 'extremely worried' about deadly virus
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympics admitted Wednesday that organizers are "extremely worried" about the possible effect of the deadly new coronavirus on this summer's Games. Toshiro Muto said he hoped the outbreak in China would be quickly contained to restore confidence in the run-up to the Olympics.

"We are extremely worried in the sense that the spread of the infectious virus could pour cold water on momentum for the Games," he said before a meeting with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). "I hope that it can be eradicated as quickly as possible. We plan to cooperate with the IOC (International Olympic Committee), the IPC, the government and the city of Tokyo to tackle the disease."

More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the pathogen, which has killed nearly 500 people and infected at least 24,000 in mainland China. Japan has had no reported deaths so far, but at least 10 people on a cruise ship carrying 3,711 passengers and crew quarantined off Yokohama have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Saburo Kawabuchi, the mayor of the Athletes' Village where an expected 11,000 sportsmen and women will stay, struck a sombre tone. "I hope from my heart that we can overcome this (virus) and have a smooth Olympics," said the former Japanese football chief.

"We will do our everything we can to protect the athletes to allow them to produce their best performances." Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike promised at the weekend to implement "thorough measures" to protect people from the coronavirus in the run-up to the Olympics. Japan has warned citizens against non-essential travel to China and fast-tracked new rules including limits on entering the country as it tries to contain the spread of the virulent new coronavirus.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed earlier this week that the country would work with the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure preparations for the Tokyo Olympics would not be disrupted. He also revealed that Japan was developing rapid test kits for the virus.

"By coordinating our efforts with the WHO and other related agencies, we will take appropriate steps so that preparations to hold the events will steadily continue," Abe told a parliamentary session. The Japanese government has chartered three flights to repatriate 565 Japanese nationals from Wuhan, the central Chinese city hardest hit by the virus.

The health scare has led to the cancellation of Olympic qualifying events in China such as boxing and badminton. The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 24 with the Paralympics starting on August 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

In Alibaba's hometown, a grim message: 'don't go out'

Hangzhou China, Feb 5 AFP A loudspeaker broadcast ominous instructions across the deserted streets of Hangzhou, the eastern Chinese city that is home to e-commerce giant Alibaba Please dont go out, dont go out, dont go out Hangzhou is famou...

UNESCO DG visits Jaipur walled city

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay on Wednesday visited the Walled City of Jaipur, a world heritage site. She also visited the Amber Fort and later meet girl students at a government school in Amber town.Azoulay took photographs with th...

Lung cancer rates may be rising in young women across the world: Study

Researchers have uncovered a trend of higher lung cancer rates in women compared with men in recent years, contradicting earlier studies that noted that lung cancer rates were converging between sexes. The study, published in the Internatio...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm TOP STORIES DEL31 AYODHYA-LD TRUST CORRECTED 15 trustees in Ram Temple trust one to be Dalit, says HM Amit ShahNew Delhi Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that the Shri Ram Janmabhoom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020