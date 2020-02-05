Ross Taylor scores 21st century in ODIs
New Zealand's middle-order batsman Ross Taylor on Wednesday smashed his 21st century in the 50-over format.
New Zealand's middle-order batsman Ross Taylor on Wednesday smashed his 21st century in the 50-over format. He achieved the milestone in the first ODI against India here at the Seddon Park.
Taylor reached the three-figure mark after a gap of more than one year as he amassed 137 runs against Sri Lanka in January last year. The right-handed batsman registered his century off 73 balls in the 44th over of the innings. Taylor came out to bat when the hosts were at 109/2 in the 20th over.
The 35-year-old scored an unbeaten knock of 109 and guided BlackCaps to a four-wicket victory. Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul played knocks of 103 and 88, respectively, to help India post 347/4 against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ross Taylor
- India
- Seddon Park
- KL Rahul
- Shreyas Iyer
- BlackCaps
ALSO READ
'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme to be implemented by June 1 across India: Ram Vilas Paswan
Zomato acquires Uber Eats business in India
Indian startups in aviation sector to pitch for support at Singapore Airshow
Globally Loved HERSHEY'S Chocolates Now Available Across India
US-based startup offers fire safety tech to Indian hospitals