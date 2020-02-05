Left Menu
India fined for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand in first ODI

India on Wednesday were fined 80 percent of their match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hamilton.

  Updated: 05-02-2020 18:52 IST
  Created: 05-02-2020 18:52 IST
India fined for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand in first ODI
ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

India on Wednesday were fined 80 percent of their match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hamilton. The Virat Kohli-led side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration and Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. There was no need for a formal hearing as the skipper Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown leveled the charges. New Zealand won the match by four wickets against India to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The second ODI will be played on February 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

