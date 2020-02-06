UPDATE 1-Soccer-Lazio match record run but held by Verona

Lazio stretched their unbeaten run in Serie A to a club record 17 games but missed out on second spot in a frustrating 0-0 home draw against Verona on Wednesday.

Lazio, who had won 12 of their last 13 matches to emerge as title contenders, are third with 50 points from 22 games, four behind leaders Juventus and two adrift of Inter Milan. Lazio also stayed unbeaten for 17 successive Serie A matches under Sven Goran Eriksson in 1999.

Verona, who remained ninth on 31 points, had the first chance in the 16th minute when Thomas Strakosha saved midfielder Matteo Pessina's attempt. Lazio had an opportunity through Ciro Immobile, but the league's top scorer was denied by Marco Silvestri who also tipped away Luis Alberto's 25-metre drive early on the second half.

Strakosha salvaged a point for Lazio with a decisive save to deny Marco Borini five minutes from time.

