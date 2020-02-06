Report: Raiders WR Williams secures $11M for next season

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams hit the jackpot Wednesday, but it had nothing to do with his team's new home in Las Vegas. The 27-year-old Williams had his $11 million base salary guaranteed for 2020, according to a report from CBS Sports. The deal had been guaranteed for injury all along but became fully guaranteed three days after the Super Bowl.

Williams caught 42 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games with the Raiders in 2019. He played the previous four seasons with the Chargers, including two years in San Diego and two years in Los Angeles, and set career highs with 69 catches for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. The Raiders' starting wideouts are projected to be Zay Jones and Williams, with Hunter Renfrow and Rico Gafford providing additional depth. But that could change with free agency starting next month and the NFL draft slated for late April.

