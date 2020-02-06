Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona coach refuses to get "into Messi's life" after Abidal row

  • PTI
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 09:27 IST
Barcelona coach refuses to get "into Messi's life" after Abidal row
Lionel Messi with the ball during the match. Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona coach Quique Setien said he would not get involved in "Lionel Messi's life" after the Argentine superstar became entangled in a row with the club's sporting director Eric Abidal. Messi hit back at Abidal on Tuesday after the Frenchman had earlier blamed slackness in the dressing room for the departure of recently-fired boss Ernesto Valverde.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Sport, Abidal said under Valverde, who was fired in mid-January, many players had been unhappy, had not worked hard enough and had not communicated properly. "I'm not going to get into Messi's life, or anyone's life," said Setien, who replaced Valverde.

"What interests me is football, everything else are situations that I will not be able to control, therefore I do not sweat on it," the 61-year-old added. Setien denied he had spoken individually to the Argentina star about the incident but said it had been briefly discussed in a training session by the squad.

Messi signed his last contract extension in 2017, with his current deal running through to next year but reportedly containing a clause that could allow him to quit Barcelona in June. Former Real Betis boss Setien said Messi's behaviour remained the same despite the falling out with Abidal.

"I have seen him smiling, I have seen him looking happy, he loves to come to training, he loves to be here and I have seen him just like he was yesterday or the day before yesterday," Setien said. Setien said his only focus was Thursday's Copa del Rey quarter-final tie at Athletic Bilbao.

"The importance of tomorrow's match, the obligation we have is to focus totally and absolutely on the match," Setien said. Spanish media reported later on Wednesday, citing sources close to the club, that Abidal had met with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu who would no longer consider, as speculated beforehand, to demand the Frenchman's resignation.

Messi on Tuesday criticised Abidal's comments, saying that his former teammate should "name names". "Sincerely I don't like doing this kind of thing but everyone has to be made responsible for their actions and what they say," Messi said on Instagram.

"We the players in the dressing room are the first to admit it when we haven't played well. The directors need to take their responsibilities too. "I believe that if you talk about the players (in this way) you should name names instead of worrying everyone and encouraging rumours that are far from certain."

Barcelona visit Real Betis on Sunday in La Liga, where they trail leaders Real Madrid by three points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bruins beat Blackhawks in OT to extend win streak

Charlie McAvoy scored at 119 of overtime, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 21 of 22 shots to lift the visiting Bruins to a 2-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday for Bostons fifth consecutive win. Moments after a Chicago power pl...

Hong Kong checks quarantined ship for virus as medical workers escalate strikes

Hong Kong authorities quarantined a cruise ship for a second day on Thursday as they checked thousands of passengers and crew for the new coronavirus, forbidding anyone from disembarking to prevent further spreading of the epidemic. Authori...

Record-equalling Lazio miss chance to go second with Verona stalemate

Lazio equalled a 21-year club record for staying undefeated but missed the chance to move second in Serie A, being held to a goalless draw by Hellas Verona. The match had been rescheduled from last December, when Lazio beat Juventus to win ...

Nike unveils new footwear for sprints, distance races

Los Angeles, Feb 6 AFP A retail version of Nikes Zoom Alphafly NEXT footwear was unveiled by the shoemaker, only days after new World Athletics rules-tightening on prototype shoes. The Air Zoom Viperfly is aimed for the 100-meter sprint cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020