Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stoinis breaks Short's record to become most run-scorer in a BBL season

Melbourne Stars' batsman Marcus Stoinis on Thursday surpassed D'Arcy Short to become the most run-scorer in a Big Bash League (BBL) season.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:54 IST
Stoinis breaks Short's record to become most run-scorer in a BBL season
Marcus Stoinis (Photo/Melbourne Stars Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Stars' batsman Marcus Stoinis on Thursday surpassed D'Arcy Short to become the most run-scorer in a Big Bash League (BBL) season. Stoinis played an 83 run knock off 54 balls in a Challenger clash against Sydney Thunder to book Stars spot in the summit clash.

The 30-year-old now has a total of 695 runs in the BBL's ongoing season with the final match is yet to be played on Saturday. Earlier, Hobart Hurricanes opener Short was the one who held the previous record with 637 runs in 2018 BBL.

Stoinis has scored six half-centuries and a hundred in his run tally of 695 in 16 innings and has averaged 57.91 this season. Overall, Stoinis is the tournament's ninth-highest run-scorer. He has scored 1,731 runs in 60 matches. He was also named as the BBL Player of the Tournament. The match officials chose Stoinis after the conclusion of the group stage games.

Stoinis finished top of the count with 26 votes, two clear of Sydney Sixers all-rounder Tom Curran and a further vote ahead of third-placed Alex Hales from the Sydney Thunder. Sydney Sixers will take on Melbourne Stars in the BBL final at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, February 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Knicks to hire agent Rose as president

The New York Knicks plan to hire agent Leon Rose as president of basketball operations, ESPN reported Thursday, citing league sources. Rose would replace Steve Mills, who was fired on Tuesday.Roses clients at CAA include NBA stars Joel Embi...

Coronavirus evacuees encounter road blocks, red tape on way out

Christopher Lan toughed out road blocks and red tape in his scramble to get himself and his family on an evacuation flight out of the Coronavirus epicentre and home to Canada.Lan, a biochemical engineering professor at Ottawa University, wa...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims hit nine-month low; productivity rebounds

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week, suggesting a tightening labor market would continue to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite weak business investment....

DoT approves Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices merger

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices on Thursday said the Department of Telecom DoT has approved the merger of its consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel. Tata Teleservices listed arm said in a regulatory filing said the DoT through its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020