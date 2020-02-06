Soccer-Bournemouth hand teenager guilty of racist abuse lifetime ban

Bournemouth have handed a 17-year-old supporter a lifetime ban after he pleaded guilty to chanting racist abuse during a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November, the south-coast club said on Thursday. British media reported that the fan, who cannot be named, was banned from attending matches for three years by the Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court and ordered to pay a fine of 55 pounds ($71.10) along with a 21 pounds surcharge.

"AFC Bournemouth welcome the court's decision to impose a three-year football banning order on a person present in the visiting section, following an incident at our fixture at Tottenham Hotspur last November," the club said in a statement https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/club-news/afc-bournemouth-club-statement. "...this member of the public – who we refuse to acknowledge as a supporter – will also receive a lifetime ban from AFC Bournemouth."

($1 = 0.7735 pounds)

