Panthers K Slye signs one-year extension

Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye signed a one-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Panthers for Slye, who became the team's kicker after Graham Gano was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the 2019 season.

Slye, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, made 25 of 32 field-goal attempts in 2019 -- including a franchise-best eight of 11 tries from at least 50 yards. The undrafted rookie from Virginia Tech also converted 31 of 35 extra-point attempts.

Slye, 23, became the third member of the Panthers to sign a one-year contract this week, joining running back Reggie Bonnafon and defensive back Cole Luke. --Field Level Media

