Manfred: Sale of Mets is off

  • Reuters
  • New York
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 02:08 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 00:58 IST
Representative image

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday the proposed deal to make Steve Cohen the majority owner of the New York Mets is off. "There's not going to be a transaction," Manfred said at the MLB owners meetings in Orlando, Fla.

The Mets said in December that Cohen would take control of the team from Fred Wilpon and son Jeff, the chief operating officer, in five years. But on Tuesday, the New York Post reported the deal was "on life support" after Cohen became unhappy with Fred Wilpon changing terms of the deal at a very late stage.

Manfred didn't detail what led to the end of the deal, but he said reports that the Wilpon family led to its demise weren't accurate. "I can tell you, and it's based on conversations with the buyer and the seller on an ongoing basis, the assertion that the transaction fell apart because of something the Wilpons did is completely and utterly unfair," Manfred said.

The 63-year-old Cohen paid $40 million for an 8 percent stake of the team in 2012. The proposed deal between the sides would have led to Cohen's acquisition of 80 percent of the team.

