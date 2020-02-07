Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blackwood's career-high 46 saves leads Devils to shutout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 08:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 08:17 IST
Blackwood's career-high 46 saves leads Devils to shutout
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Miles Wood scored two goals to lift the visiting New Jersey Devils past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Thursday. Blake Coleman, Damon Severson and Pavel Zacha each added one goal for the Devils, who snapped a three-game losing streak (0-0-3). The Devils, who began the night in last place in the Metropolitan Division, scored three goals in the third period on four shots.

Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made a career-best 46 saves. Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott stopped only 13 of 17 shots before being pulled for Alex Lyon. Starter Carter Hart continues to be sidelined with an abdominal strain.

The Flyers entered the night with the NHL's best home winning percentage and an 18-4-4 record. This was only their fifth home loss all season. Philadelphia's Phil Myers committed a turnover in his own zone and Coleman took advantage by scoring 13 seconds into the first period for a 1-0 New Jersey advantage.

After allowing Coleman's goal on the first shot of the game, Elliott stiffened and made the next nine saves, including several stellar ones in the last two minutes. The Devils went ahead 2-0 at 1:38 of the second when Severson skated almost end-to-end on the power play and sent a wrist shot past Elliott. Blackwood was credited with an assist on the goal, the first of his career.

The Flyers' offense began stirring midway through the second with several strong scoring chances. Jake Voracek just missed an empty net as Blackwood was caught out of the crease. The pressure did result in a power play, however, but the Devils killed it off. Philadelphia picked up an early power play in the third yet allowed a short-handed goal by Zacha at 1:10 for a 3-0 Devils lead.

New Jersey went ahead 4-0 at 4:23 when Wood gathered a loose puck from Shayne Gostisbehere, skated in from center ice and scored. After the goal, Elliott was replaced by Lyon. Wood scored his second goal of the game at 11:16 for a commanding 5-0 advantage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Vasilevskiy stuffs Pens, lifts Lightning to 5th straight

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and set a Tampa Bay Lightning record by extending his personal point streak by win or overtime loss to 17 games Thursday in a 4-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. Vasilevskiy, who leads ...

Western disturbance likely to cause rainfall over Himalayan region: IMD

For the next two days, under the influence of the fresh Western Disturbance WD, light to moderate rains are likely to batter Western Himalayan Region and Peninsula, predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday. Today, due to the ...

UPDATE 1-Canadian police arrest six at Coastal GasLink site

Canadian police arrested six people on Thursday in a remote area of northern British Columbia where indigenous protesters have blocked construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline. The C6.6 billion 4.97 billion pipeline, to be operated by T...

Kerala FM tables economic review, outlines 8.8 pc growth in secondary sector

The secondary sector in Kerala buoyed by the industry sector registered a growth of 8.8 per cent, as per the Economic Review 2019, tabled by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in the state Assembly on Thursday. The secondary sector consisting of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020